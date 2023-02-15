Paws for thought: could you adopt a dog with a difference?

Nowra's animal advocates are gearing up for a pet adoption blitz.
Animal Welfare League Shoalhaven and staff at PETStock Nowra will be joining forces in March, to promote National Pet Adoption Month.
This year the animal lovers will be encouraging prospective forever families to 'adopt different'.
While many looking for a pet immediately seek out a puppy, small dog, or kitten, their message is to consider other animals looking for a family.
Currently the Animal Welfare League has senior animals, bonded pairs, and larger dog breeds who are all looking for homes.
There are also animals with extra health care needs looking for permanent homes.
"No dog left behind - that's how I feel," Animal Welfare League dog specialist Candy Brennan said of the adoption campaign.
"Everybody deserve the companionship and the love.
"When you come home, [your pet] doesn't care what sort of a day you've had, they're just happy to see you. Nobody loves you like an animal."
At the moment, the Animal Welfare League Shoalhaven is looking to rehome seven dogs, five cats, and a rabbit.
Though the number of animals changes almost daily.
Among the cohort of is a pair of senior dogs, who were surrendered when their owner was unable to care for them.
Ms Brennan said there are plenty of common reasons why people might surrender their pet, and the AWL is determined to find each animal its forever home.
"We have a bonded pair which are around 11 years old, and hope to have them re-homed to a family that would be willing to take both of them," Ms Brennan said.
Ms Brennan is currently fostering Maisie, who is a possible Bull Arab mix. While her breed is not confirmed, the tiny pup is likely to grow into a large dog.
For those who aren't quite sure about committing to pet ownership, she said fostering is a possible middle ground, which is also a huge help to the AWL.
"We need more foster carers - that's a critical thing to be able to assist all these dogs and cats, she said.
"Foster caring for a while is a great stepping stone. It allows people to see the needs of a particular animal, and whether they are able to meet those needs."
PET Stock Nowra works with the Animal Welfare League to facilitate cat adoptions year-round, and is getting behind the campaign with gusto.
Store 2IC Kristy Alderson said the staff was passionate about finding forever families for the animals.
"Lots of different animals have been adopted here - everyone here is either involved with fostering or has a pound puppy. We absolutely love it," she said.
"When the animals come in, we love it when they find their new homes, and it's amazing to see how quickly you bond with them.
"The owners will always come back in and let us know how they're going, so we get updates on all the animals that get adopted through us."
During National Pet Adoption Month, would-be pet owners are encouraged to engage with their local animal rescue group.
On March 18-19, members of Animal Welfare League Shoalhaven will be in-store at PETStock Nowra.
They will be offering training tips for new rescue pet owners, and helping those who are looking to adopt or foster find the perfect pet.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
