Labor has committed to spending $13 million to upgrade Vincentia High School should it win next month's state election.
And in the process it will remove 22 demountable buildings at the school, replacing them with state of the art permanent classrooms.
Deputy Opposition Leader and Shadow Education Minister Prue Car said the school "unfortunately has the title of the demountable capital of the South Coast when it comes to schools".
But she added, "This will end if Labor is elected to government next month."
Ms Car said the school had been asking for new buildings for "too long", and with the student population growing to about 1100 there was an urgent need for action.
"We know that we need to do so much better to fund education, and to recruit and retain teachers so they're in front of our children, and one of the things we must do is invest in public education and the classrooms where they are needed," Ms Car said.
"It will start here at Vincentia with a permanent classroom upgrade for this school that they've been waiting too long for."
But that doesn't mean demountables will be permanently out of the picture, given the Bay and Basin's population growth.
"Demountables are always needed in schools on a temporary basis, here and there, but demountables should not be permanent fixtures in schools as a way of dealing with overcrowding," Ms Car said.
Labor was also committed to improving teacher numbers, she said.
That included converting at least 10,000 casual teachers to permanent, cutting teachers' administrative burden, and scrapping the wages cap limiting pay increases for teachers and other public servants.
And if elected next month, "I will be a Minister who stands up every day and talks up our teachers because they are changing lives every day, and encouraging our best and brightest Years 10, 11 and 12 students to think about going into teaching because they will be valued, they will be paid more, they will be revered in society because everything stars with education," Ms Car said.
Labor's South Coast candidate Liza Butler said Vincentia High School had been forced to rely on temporary demountables for far too long, with the school's highly regarded support unit being located entirely in six demountable classrooms.
"Vincentia High School is a wonderful school with strong community links," Ms Butler said.
"I'm so proud to announce Labor will deliver a vital upgrade for the school to support their important role providing high quality public secondary education."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
