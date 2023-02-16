Grumpy Old Man: government says my life is over

Could someone please hand me a zimmer frame?
Because that is apparently what my life is inevitably going to be all about.
At least, that is according to the State Government.
It recently sent me a Seniors Card, which sounds nice enough - you know, discounts from a range of businesses, that sort of thing.
Until you read the writing on the card.
"The holder is a valued member of our community," it says.
"Please extend every courtesy and assistance."
Courtesy and assistance?
Thanks for reminding me that my life is on the downhill run, accelerating towards my inevitable demise.
And the recent Seniors Week was just as bad.
Sure, there were events organised throughout the week, but so many of them seemed to focus on being sedentary, as if people lose the will to move or be outside once they passed a certain age.
Well not this little black duck, nor the many seniors I see out and about enjoying the benefits of this fantastic region.
So where were the Seniors Week activities focusing on the best bushwalking locations, surfing lessons, environmental projects to get involved in, snorkelling and diving locations, geocaching opportunities, adventure activities?
In short, why isn't Seniors Week about reminding us seniors that we are still alive, and the world is still our oyster?
With or without zimmer frames.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
