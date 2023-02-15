Sue Clifton and Deb Butler's long-held dream for their beloved Bay and Basin community has been realised.
The BCR Communities Wellness Garden was officially opened on Wednesday (February 15) at the organisation's Kerry St site in Sanctuary Point.
The new garden will host many of BCR Communities' programs, and activities from other local groups.
Tai chi, yoga and meditation classes will be held there, along with outdoor art classes, group sessions of several different local programs, and of course, gardening.
It has been years in the making, with an immense behind-the-scenes effort from staff and volunteers at BCR.
Mrs Clifton said they built the garden to be place where everyone of all ages could connect.
"The big vision was providing a whole lot more services for the community, getting those programs for wellness up and running here," she said.
"It was about using this space to bring everybody together and provide all of those extra services that are so badly needed in this area."
Mrs Butler added that the garden builds on the existing activities at BCR.
"Our vision was to have it as an extension of the activities hub, and it's inter-generational as well," she said.
"It's just amazing to see it all come together. I'm really pleased, and Brad [Slaughter] has done a wonderful job."
Mrs Clifton is the former CEO of BCR Communities (formerly Bay and Basin Community Resources), and Mrs Clifton is also a former staff member.
They have each spent more than two decades with the organisation. While they are now retired, each still maintains links to the organisation.
"I was with them [BCR Communities] for 23 years," Mrs Clifton said.
"When people asked me why I was there for so long, I would tell them I was preparing for my old age, so I can have something within the community to be involved in.
"My heart is still here, and to see this, it's great."
BCR Communities opened the garden with a celebration, and hosted their annual Community Matters fair on the same day for good measure.
It also took the opportunity to launch the organisation's new name and branding.
After 30 years of being 'Bay and Basin Community Resources', the group has renamed to reflect the work they do - in the Bay and Basin, and far beyond.
BCR Communities stands for 'building connected resourceful communities'. In part, it is a nod to the former BBCR name.
What started out as a small local enterprise has become a large regional operation spanning aged care, youth work, disability support, community radio, and more.
It has also expanded geographically, looking after people from the northern Illawarra through to Ulladulla.
BCR Communities CEO Heather Marciano said even though their footprint had grown, it is still very much a Bay and Basin group.
"Our heart is in the Bay and Basin. Our head office still sits in this region and it's where our heart and soul is, absolutely," she said.
"What we've created here is a real connection to community, and what we've been working towards is creating those same connections across other areas that we support, so we get that same sort of culture that we have here in the Bay and Basin."
BCR Communities relies on active volunteers, who support paid staff in the organisation.
Ms Marciano said there was a 50-50 split between paid and volunteer staff.
"There's a really big volunteer element. They're very passionate, and a lot of our volunteers have been here really long term," she said.
"I think that's a really important element, because they're very much connected to their community, they make sure we all stay grounded in what we do, and what we deliver."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
