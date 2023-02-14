The third round of the Nowra Velo Club's Robbie Williams Memorial series was held as road races on Sunday with several riders putting on dynamic displays on Braidwood Road.
Curtis Trkulja, Dean Byrne, Adrian McMillan and Rosie Hunt put forth strong efforts to be crowned winners in round three.
The A-grade race provided an exciting battle between three talented riders. After a long solo break by Cameron Harrison, the gap was narrowed, resulting in a chase for the finish line.
The field began to fall apart as the riders neared the end with Trkulja ultimately securing the win with Ben Wallis and Harrison coming in close behind.
Next to finish was Mark Astley, ahead of Gavin Nethery.
A three rider break dominated the B-grade race. Dean Byrne and Toby McLenaghan (ACT) forced a gap on the field in the first five kilometres.
Mark Williams chased solo across to the leaders from the main field.
It was a brilliant display by the three riders who worked well together to hold a lead of almost two minutes at the finish where Byrne did just enough to take the win from Williams and McLenaghan.
Richard Vitiello took the bunch sprint for fourth ahead of Steve Gendek, Doug Gray, Godfrey Green, Jason Spence and Chris Harrison.
The C-grade race was a back and forth affair that saw a couple of solo victory attempts by Gary Bryce and Garry Porter.
By the end however, the whole field were together as they raced for the finish where velodrome specialist, Adrian McMillan took the win by three lengths from Zac Peters and Porter.
Mark English was fourth over the line, ahead of Aaron Lauder, Dave Gray, Bryce, Bill Stahlhut, Matt O'Hearn, Duncan Miller, and Jamie Overton. Liam Wallis followed on.
In the D-grade race Rosie Hurt showcased her fine form securing her first race win.
Rosie comes from a background on mountain bikes and cross fit and wasfrequently prominent at the front of the race.
Rosie led into the finish area and held on to take it from Hubert Driehuis and Michael Thompson.
Matt Rose was close up in fourth position, followed by John Cullity, Kate Darke and Jo Chalain.
After this third round the A-grade series is led by Cameron Harrison on 24 points and five ahead of equal the second placed Trkulja and Mark Astley.
The B-grade is developing into a contest between Richard Vitiello (26), Steve Gendek (24) and Byrne (23).
C-grade has three riders equal in the lead position at this hallway point with Adrian McMillan, Zac Peters and Matt O'Hearn, all with 18 points. They cannot afford to miss a round as there are a full field breathing down their necks.
Matt Rose is leading D grade with 25 points and Jo Chalain is in second position with 19 points. Hubert Driehuis has 18 and Michael Thompson has 16.
The first round of the southern regions interclub series will be held by the Nowra Velo Club on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park next Sunday February 19.
Racing starts at 9 am with a five race program.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
