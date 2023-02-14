Origin Energy has shelved its plans to expand the Shoalhaven Pumped Hydro plant outside Kangaroo Valley.
A company spokesperson said higher than expected costs were behind the project being put on the back burner.
"Origin can confirm the withdrawal of the proposed Shoalhaven expansion project from the NSW Government's Long Term Energy Service Agreement tender process," the spokesperson said.
However that doesn't mean the project is off the books completely, with planning work continuing in the background.
"While current economic market conditions don't support the development of the project at this time, the Shoalhaven expansion project remains an advanced development option and Origin will progress securing the necessary environmental and regulatory approvals to support any future development," the spokesperson said.
"Origin continues to work closely with the NSW Government to advance other storage and renewable energy opportunities under the NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap."
Ironically, the green energy project's withdrawal has been welcomed by local Greens candidates Tonia Gray and Amanda Findley.
Shoalhaven Mayor and South Coast candidate Amanda Findley said the proposed expansion was controversial, raising the ire of many Kangaroo Valley residents.
"This is good news for the community of Kangaroo Valley," Cr Findley said.
"The enormous backlash from the community is not unwarranted.
"The Kangaroo Valley community has been battling to recover from the 2019/2020 bushfires and flooding, both of which have had a major impact," she said.
"Landslides across the area have seen roads, such as Moss Vale Rd to the west, closed for some time."
Shoalhaven Councillor and Kiama candidate Tonia Gray said community consultation about the project had been poorly handled in what she described as a "rush job".
"A state-significant project of this size should have had much more community and stakeholder consultation," she said.
"It's hardly surprising that the cost benefits don't stack up.
"We doubt that the State Government put much effort into understanding the impact on the road network or the community."
While the Greens supported pumped hydo as an energy source, "We need to tackle energy costs and renewable production, but it can be done faster and cheaper with solar and wind right now - and that needs to be the focus," Cr Gray said.
