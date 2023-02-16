Tributes flow for the 'Fairy Gig Mother'

The South Coast's music industry is uniting in tribute to Narell Brown, who last week lost her battle with cancer.
And many of the region's best musicians are planning to come together for a concert raising money for research into the disease that ended the life of the woman known affectionately as Naz and The Fairy Gig Mother.
Ms Brown supported, mentored and organised the South Coast's musicians for more than 30 years through her business Jaybees Entertainment.
And with it she brought a level of professionalism previously unseen in the local music scene.
Their tributes show the impact she had locally.
"Naz was an absolute gem for so many people from so many walks of life," said Ricky Lynch.
He said he had "so much" to thank Ms Brown for, adding she deserved "all the best of what heaven has to offer".
"The entertainment industry can be rather....um...fickle and male dominated but I had a sister I admired greatly and we nattered a lot, chewed the fat," said Anita Donlon.
John Brownrigg described Ms Brown as "one of the treasures that get me through my day".
"Narell Brown was the reason I have made any and most connections in the local industry," added Jacko Thompson.
"Narrell worked tirelessly through the years, keeping venues and musicians alike in sync and working for the greater good of the punters."
Nikki Thoroughgood described Ms Brown as, "A woman of strength, compassion and integrity in an industry where these qualities are rare.
"Thankyou so much for being such an integral part of Toxic Dolls and The Ultimate P!NK Show and for supporting (nearly) all the crazy gig ideas I came up with," she said.
Tony Jaggers referred to a line from The Mamas and The Papas, which went, "Broke busted, agents cant be trusted".
"Well I had an agent who could be trusted...trusted to have a correct worksheet, payment on time and most of all to be there as a friend when needed," he said.
"There really are not enough words to colour in just how special Naz was, and not just to me, but also to countless hundreds of others," said Mark Radar Watson.
"Naz gave more of herself to everyone, than they could ever give back."
Meanwhile Dave Quinn described Ms Brown as, "A wonderful woman, a good friend and a passionate advocate for music and musicians who will never be replaced."
But perhaps the most fitting tribute came from Chalkie White.
"Thank you for watching over me for the last 30-plus years, for giving me a start in this business and for shining a light forward," he said.
"I owe it all to you!"
