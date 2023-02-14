Brian and Robyne Lewis are salt of the earth people who have given a huge amount to the local community.
As foster carers they have helped shape the future by playing a role in raising about 30 children, including 10 from three family groups in full-time permanent care.
Five are still part of the Lewis family home in Worrigee.
That means a lot of running around to cater for children in different schools and pursuing different sporting interests, but that has just become a bit more difficult.
A quick stop at the shops on Monday to get heart medication took an unpleasant turn, with their six-month-old MG car damaged by vandals using a metal object to leave deep scratch marks on the passenger side.
"I just stood there and looked at it and thought 'My poor car'," Mrs Lewis said.
Several other cars in the Stockland Nowra car park were damaged about the same time.
"They're not discriminating about what care they're damaging, they're just doing any car," she said.
Mrs Lewis questioned what enjoyment people got out of inflicting this sort of damage.
Apart from the damage, she said the most frustrating part would be paying the insurance excess, getting quotes, negotiating with insurance companies and dealing with the car being off the road while repairs are carried out.
Police are investigating the incidents.
