Sports clubs of the Shoalhaven won't be paying fees to use their grounds.
Shoalhaven City Council has re-affirmed its policy to not charge community clubs for using sporting fields, at its ordinary meeting on Monday evening (February 13)
There is, however, a view to charge professional sports and commercial events for using those grounds.
As part two of its motion, councillors directed the Shoalhaven City Sports Board to investigate the possibility of charging higher-level competitions and visiting events.
The re-affirming move has brought a confusing saga to its end - though not without fervent debate, and outcry from the sporting community.
The clubs spoke up
It began at council's previous meeting on January 23, with a motion that council "receives a briefing on what it would look like to have sporting user fees as a part of the budget".
'Sporting user fees' and 'budget' in the same motion?
It raised red flags for those entrenched in the Shoalhaven's sporting community, who had dealt with the same issue two decades ago.
So they mobilised, signed a petition and enlisted the voice of long-time Shoalhaven sports identity David Sloane.
Mr Sloane made a deputation on behalf of community sports clubs in the Shoalhaven on Monday evening.
Speaking to councillors, he said there was no discussion with the sports board or clubs about user fees, or who maintains the sporting fields: the clubs.
"The council sports board morphed out of the 2003 sports tax debate, and has been a great success," Mr Sloane said.
"Before any motion about sport was presented to council, why wouldn't sport's voice - council's own sports board - be listened to? Because they weren't even consulted."
Across the Shoalhaven, cricket club volunteers prepare their wickets and maintain ovals.
The soccer fields at South Nowra were built by the local club, and are now a council asset.
Bomaderry Tigers have been maintaining their own facilities for decades, and this is expected to continue to the new Artie Smith Oval.
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets are building their own home base at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
These were some of Mr Sloane's examples in his deputation. He said the community clubs were putting hundreds of volunteer hours into the grounds, because paying a fee for council maintenance wasn't feasible.
"If you want to stop something, you tax it," Mr Sloane said.
"Sport is struggling in the main, with fewer touch football, fewer cricket, fewer AFL and fewer rugby league teams than there were in 2003.
"Any further impost on sport will accelerate this trend: it will kill volunteers first, junior players next, and local clubs after that."
Several councillors apologised during the meeting, stating they had not intended to cause confusion by the way the first motion (in January) was worded.
Semantics were a sticking point in putting together the new motion, as councillors made amendments to try and clarify their position.
Ultimately they landed on not charging user fees to community sports clubs, and referring to the sports board about charging professional sports leagues or commercial events.
Speaking to the matter, councillor Patricia White said tapping in to the board's advice was the right move, reminding councillors they are in place for that exact purpose.
"They are the most experienced people we have on this council, because they are made up by the sporting bodies across the Shoalhaven," she said.
"They know every sport that is played and came into existence after this big debacle in 2003.
"The sports board will go away and do a report for this council on their opinion and how they see this working.
"When that report comes back to council, we then can have a briefing... we will have the sporting organisations get in communication, and get it factually correct."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
