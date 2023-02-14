South Coast Register
Symal appointed to repair 38 landslip sites

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:00pm
One of the landslips sites Symal has been tasked with repairing. Picture supplied.

Shoalhaven Council has appointed infrastructure and construction group Symal to repair Shoalhaven's worst landslips triggered by last year's severe weather.

GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

