Shoalhaven Council has appointed infrastructure and construction group Symal to repair Shoalhaven's worst landslips triggered by last year's severe weather.
The $24 million contract funded by the Federal Government under the Disaster Recovery Fund will see Symal remediate 38 areas hit by landslips - most of them around Kangaroo Valley.
As part of the project Symal is producing an engagement plan that sets out the schedule of works and how disruptions and updates will be communicated to the community.
That starts with a community meeting to brief residents about the contract award planned for mid-March, with the first round of works to begin in late March and scheduled to be complete early 2024.
The first roads to be addressed include Bunkers Hill Road in Barrengarry, Woodhill Mountain Road in Woodhill and Burrier Road in Burrier.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the signing of the contract was a major milestone on the road to recovery.
"It's a great relief to have a committed and experienced contractor locked in and gearing up to tackle this enormous task," she said.
"Kangaroo Valley and surrounding communities have been deeply impacted by the two natural disasters that ravaged the Shoalhaven and people are desperate to see action in their townships.
"Symal has a track record for solving complex engineering challenges and delivering quality infrastructure outcomes. I'm very excited to see them start work," Cr Findley said.
Symal will be drawing on its in-house engineering staff and fleet of civil plant and equipment, as well as recruiting the best local subcontractors to ensure a highly specialised team is ready for mobilisation in March.
There will be frequent walk-ins where people can meet face-to-face with council and Symal's project managers to talk about the works being undertaken.
Council's program manager Dominic Lucas will be working closely with Symal to ensure the community is kept informed about works happening in their townships.
"A job of this magnitude means both having the technical skills to get the job done, and also forging strong and authentic relationships with the community," he said.
"Our contractor's goal is to return people's lives to normal through the successful delivery of these works."
