This warm and welcoming solid brick and tile family home is framed by a front patio verandah with old world charm and surrounded by established gardens.
Built by the current family 50 years ago, this lovingly maintained home has two spacious bedrooms with built-in robes, ceiling fans and a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom.
The kitchen overlooks the enclosed and tiled sun-room with window seats to view the abundant and lush garden full of hydrangeas, flowering plants and natives.
The front hallway has the carpeted bedrooms on either side, which afford space and privacy.
The new kitchen features a bar and adjoins the dining and spacious lounge room with built-in timber shelves for books and your own ornaments.
Impressive features of this home include a new, modern bathroom purpose built to enable wheelchair access in the large double shower, gas cooking, gas heating and solar panels for hot water, a large garage with work benches, and an expansive, covered carport which can also be used as a large outdoor dining space.
This ready-to-move-in home is ideal for a couple, small family or singles looking for a solid and well maintained property.
