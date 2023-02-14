The St Georges Basin and Bomaderry ladies bowls teams have won big in their recent respective matches on the green.
The Basin ladies won the District Senior Fours competition for 2023 while Bomaderry took home the gold in the District Opens Pairs.
The Basin team made up of lead Janette Pigg, second Leanne Darcy, third Dieon Thurston and skipper Sue Moore first battled a tough Nowra side in the semi finals.
READ MORE:
Basin were able to overcome the Nowra side of lead Edwina Skinner, second Christine Brown, third Suzanne Stevenson and skipper Gail Kiggins winning narrowly 16-17.
They then matched up against Milton Ulladulla in the finals (lead Carol Monte, second Belinda Smithers, third Tracey Hoult and skipper Kathleen Fraser).
Basin looked to be the stronger side from the start as they were able to overcome their competition winning the grand final 17-26.
It was also a strong weekend for the Bomaderry ladies bowls side, taking home the victory in the District Opens Pairs competition.
The side made up of lead Beverley Miller, second Deidre Miranda, third Sonia Wilson and skipper Rae Martin took down Nowra in dominant fashion to mark their first win of their finals run.
The Nowra ladies (lead Nerida Golinski, second Faye Potter, third Belinda Hulbert and skipper Shirley Toohey) battled valiantly but would ultimately lose 13-22.
In the second round Bomaderry battled a tough St Georges Basin unit of lead Maxine Barnes, second Sharon Cattell, third Marlene Smith and skipper Leba Yatevatu.
In a down to the wire affair, Bomaderry narrowly escaped, winning 17-18.
The semi finals saw Bomaderry come up against the Milton Ulladulla team of lead Elizabeth Wootton, second Cherilyn Brace, third Maureen Fletcher and skipper Sandra Crimmins.
Bomaderry proved again just too good as they were able to win 25/10 setting up their place in the grand final.
Sussex Inlet R.S.L also enjoyed a strong run to meet Bomaderry in the grand final match.
The team made up of lead Barbara McCracken, second Leanne Pere, third Suzanne Mason and skipper Julie Sigsworth proved to be a worthy opponent as the match again came down to the wire to determine the victor.
It would be Bomaderry that would walk away victorious winning the pivotal match 12-16.
District president Linda Alexander presented the runners up with their certificates and the winners with their badges.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.