Kangaroo Valley
It's Showtime
'The friendly show' is happening this weekend! Kangaroo Valley Show is set for an exciting Show on February 17-18, with a whole host of new attractions coming to the event. From the brand new Canoe Carry (a quirky event with local flavour), to plenty of kids' sections; dogs; machinery; bush poetry; a silent disco, and all your classic ag show features - there's bound to be something for everyone. Gates open 8.30am Friday; skip the queue by purchasing tickets online at www.kangaroovalleyshow.org.au
Jack Attack
Social Sport
Have a go at the newest social sport league to start in the Bay and Basin. Jack Attack is on now at The Country Club at Sanctuary Point. It's a short-form, fast-paced version of lawn bowls; what T20 is to cricket, Jack Attack is to bowls. The six week competition starts this Thursday (February 16). To sign up, visit The Country Club website or chat to the friendly staff.
Comedy Show
Kevin Bloody Wilson
Australia's own international comedy legend, Kevin Bloody Wilson, is bringing his raucous musical show to the Shoalhaven. It's a bit rude, a bit crude, and most definitely for adults only - though his local show is set to be a bucket list item for many. Catch Kevin's musical comedy at The Country Club in Sanctuary Point on Thursday (February 16). Tickets are available online, or from the venue direct.
Art Class
Lectures with ADFAS
You don't need to be an artist to appreciate fine art from around the world. At the Shoalhaven's Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS), all you need is a love for learning. This month, ADFAS is hosting a lecture on Old World Japan, from renowned expert Meredith McKinney. Step back in time to the Empress' court, where a gentlewoman wrote all about her world (everything from clothing and folding screens, to critiques of lovers) in a unique journal called The Pillow Book. Happening Thursday, February 23; 7.30pm at Berry Uniting Church Hall. Guest entry is $25, students $15, or speak to ADFAS about becoming a member.
The Beez
They're back in town
The Beez's yodelling, thigh slapping dancefest of German music is returning to Currarong this month. After their Australian tour was interrupted in March 2020, the fun-loving duo is making up for lost time with an evening of dancefloor compatibe Deutsche derring-do. February 25 at Currarong Community Hall, starting 6pm.
Coming Up
Shoalhaven Entertainment
The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre is kicking off its season with a host of Aussie talent. Next month, catch Karin Schaupp and the Flinders Quartet for a showcase of classical guitar, and be dazzled by former Young Talent Time star Karen Knowles as she performs a morning matinee. For more, visit www.shoalhavenentertainment.com.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
