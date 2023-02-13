Round 13 of the Zooka (under 10s) Baseball competition was played out at Ison Park, South Nowra on February 12.
The Shoalhaven Mariners, with a team of eight focused zooka artisans, clashed with the Dapto Chiefs Gold in a display of junior baseball never seen before in the Shoalhaven.
Mariners fielded first and prevented the Chiefs from scoring runs even with bases loaded.
At the bottom of the first innings Mariners were also held to no score, however there were a number of excellent swings which showed promise for the future.
The second innings saw an epic battle between the two teams culminating in plenty of effort but no score.
The top of the third innings saw a bit of an awakening for the Mariners with some great fielding by Hunter Little and Cale Armstrong to end the Chiefs time at bat.
The Mariners stepped up their batting, getting three team members on base resulting in one run.
The fourth innings resulted in no further runs for the Chiefs or the Mariners, setting up the possibility for an exciting fifth and final innings.
No further scoring by either team in the fifth innings resulted in a long awaited win for the Mariners, 1 run to nil.
This week's stars for the Mariners were Olivia Hobday, Issac DunphyNixon Clark, Pharah Little, Cale Armstrong, Hunter Little, Ethan Goff and Lachlan Herne.
Under 14s
Mariners under 14's team played the experienced Pirates at home at Ison Park on Sunday with Pirates taking the win 15-6.
Stand outs of the game would be Mariners' double play in the field with Lochlan Quiney taking a nice catch then running to base to get the second out along with Daniel Bonnie's fielding and throwing to make a nice out at first.
Some great hits came from Tristan Goff, Daniel Bonnie and Michael Mazzo.
Pitching duties were shared between Tristan Goff, Charlie Williams and Lochlan Quiney all doing a great job on the mound backed well by catcher Cooper Douglas.
Pirates first pitcher Jordan Barnes did a great job on the mound.
Senior Pre season training starts Wednesday, February 15 at Ison Park starting from 6.30pm. The club welcomes both male and female players of any ability's who would like to come and play in the upcoming senior season.
Meanwhile, junior training is on Wednesday afternoons at Ison Park starting from 4.30pm for Zooka and 5pm for under 14s. TBall is also held every Thursday afternoon at Ison Park South Nowra starting at 5pm.
Anyone with any questions call Kerrie 0411 500 687.
Next weeks games will be played at Fred finch Park at Berkeley starting at 10.30am.
