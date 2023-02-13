Animal pounds are not issues often raised during election campaigns.
But the Greens have promised greater funding for council-run pounds should they hold the balance of power after next month's state election.
And the party's animal welfare spokesperson Abigail Boyd held up Shoalhaven's animal shelter as a way in which things could be done with its policy of not euthanasing healthy rehomable animals.
Ms Boyd said many people were horrified in recent years by reports of healthy dogs and puppies being shot in a pound.
She said the Greens' policy started with banning animals in pounds being shot, and working towards a no-kill policy across all the state's pounds.
Cracking down on puppy farms, putting a priority on animals already needing a home over designer dogs sold online, and subsidising vaccination and desexing for pets is also part of the policy.
Ms Boyd said councils needed more funding to ensure it could happen.
"We'll be adequately resourcing every council pound across our state to ensure that those council pounds are meeting the expectations of the community when it comes to animal welfare," she said.
That could cost anything up to $100 million over 10 years, she said, but figures would need to be worked out because each of the state's councils had differing needs.
Ms Boyd said the cost was only temporary, as the plan included a crackdown on over breeding not only from puppy farms, but also in the greyhound racing industry where "they're currently breeding six times as many greyhounds as they can rehome".
Greens South Coast candidate Amada Findley said a tax on the greyhound racing sector would be a good start towards raising the money needed to better resource council pounds.
She stressed the importance of treating animals with dignity, with the Shoalhaven shelter "an absolute exemplar of how we can do this well in NSW".
The Greens are also looking at ways to stop domestic cats roaming at night and killing native wildlife.
"It is our policy to keep cats indoors, and I think that's pretty well accepted in the community as well," Ms Boyd said.
"There are some good models that we can follow in Victoria that have progressive fines, that really encourage people to do the right thing if their cat is found outside, but it is not a big ask to keep a cat inside," she said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.