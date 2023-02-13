Wanted persons, drug-driving, speeding: South Coast police wrap up weekend traffic operation

More than 300 traffic infringements have been issued and 49 people charged with drug-driving offences, as police wrap up a weekend traffic operation.
On February 10-11, officers from the South Coast and beyond were part of Operation Fume - a high visibility operation targeting drug and alcohol-related driving offences.
Just after 1am on Saturday (February 11), Nowra Highway Patrol stopped a 24-year-old man in Vincentia, who was disqualified from driving and allegedly provided police with a false name.
Checks revealed he was wanted by NSW Police for alleged break and enter and weapons offences in Albury, and was also wanted by Victoria Police.
About 2.35am on Saturday (February 11), Goulburn Highway Patrol stopped a 33-year-old learner driver. The man allegedly tested positive to cannabis and methamphetamine.
His supervisor - a 27-year-old woman - also allegedly tested positive to methamphetamine in a roadside drug test.
Across the region, more than 450 roadside drug tests yielded 49 positive results. These will be further analysed.
Out of 4100 random breath tests, 28 people were charged with drink-driving offences; 58 drivers were also caught speeding.
Similar traffic operations are expected in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.