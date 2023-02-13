Shoalhaven Council has not yet been briefed on a controversial plan to expand pumped hydro operations near Kangaroo Valley.
Origin Energy is not meeting with council representatives to discuss the state significant plan until later this month, despite submissions on the proposal closing last week.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said council would be lodging a late submission about the proposal after the briefing, and urged others to follow suit, regardless of the deadline passing.
"If you haven't had your say just keep sending it in," she said.
The Greens candidate for South Coast said while her party supported expanding pumped hydro power in the state, she accused Origin Energy and the State Government of "trying to run roughshod over the Kangaroo Valley people".
Cr Findley said community members had examined the 500-plus page environmental impact statement and found key issues of concern.
"What the community have discovered within these documents is over five years of truck movements across Hampden Bridge, which is completely and utterly irresponsible because we know that we have a very fragile road network that goes in and out of Kangaroo Valley," she said.
"We've had a number of collapses on it throughout the storms that we experienced."
Cr Findley said there had not been enough government investment in Moss Vale Road to get it to the stage where it would be suitable for such intense usage by heavy vehicles.
She said the road was prone to landslips and, "A no landslip future is not a possibility."
Cr Findley said there were also indications the project would require 5 years of around the clock rock blasting.
"We don't want people having their sleep disturbed by 24/7 rock blasting, we don't want all those truck movements destroying the township of Kangaroo Valley if it's heading south," she said.
"This is one where the State Government and the applicant need to go back to the drawing board."
However an Origin spokesperson said people were overestimating the impacts.
"The bulk of truck movements during construction will occur on the bridge in front of the Kangaroo Valley power station as they haul excavated material to the spoil site and will not pass through Kangaroo Valley township," the spokesperson said.
"The project will require delivery of oversize materials via Moss Vale Road at the start of the project and for key activities during the construction period with most occurring outside peak periods.
"Overall, potential impacts to public transport, pedestrians and cyclists during the construction and operation of the project are expected to be manageable and will be considered during development of a construction traffic management plan.
"Aboveground work is scheduled to only occur during daytime hours, while the majority of the 24/7 construction activities will occur underground, which will reduce the likelihood of noise and disturbance."
