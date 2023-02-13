On Wednesday, a unique bit of news was brought to my attention and it made me do a doubletake. Coles supermarkets had released a limited edition burger-inspired hot cross bun.
Can it be, I thought? Surely not, was my hope, thinking it was downright bizarre.
Named Special Burger Sauce Hot Cross buns, they contain diced pickles, the supermarket's burger sauce and they are finished off with cheese on top.
Apparently, they released Vegemite and cheese, and a Jalapeno and cheese last year, which were a hit.
It was not the only flavour on the release list for the Easter classic. They are also bringing out a red velvet, and carrot cake twist with a cream cheese icing filling.
I can get behind the sweet flavours, although I am not sure if they are needed. Why mess with an already successful formula?
I am not saying I am a traditionalist - I have a soft spot for mocha, chocolate, traditional, and apple and cinnamon hot cross buns. But where does this end?
Speaking of twists on the Easter staple, Bakers Delight is bringing out a blueberry and white chocolate hot cross bun. Now, that is something I think I could learn to appreciate.
But hamburger? Really? What next? Dare I say it - pizza?
The beauty of traditions is you can build upon them and they evolve, but I think in this case, there surely has to be a line.
The burger one just seems so outside the realm of possibility, or temptation. It turns the concept of a hot cross bun completely on its head.
A line has to be drawn with timing too.
Sure, the buns don't have to be eaten JUST at Easter. They're a good pick-me-up or afternoon tea choice at any time.
But some supermarkets bring them out on Boxing Day. I haven't even eliminiated the Christmas leftovers at that point!
I suppose don't knock it until you try it, but there is a great deal of reluctance on my part.
Will you give it a go?
Briannah Devlin,
ACM journalist
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
