More than 400 young Australians die by suicide each year.
It's a number which hasn't lowered in recent years, according to Stephen Lewin, who says it's time for real and effective change.
The CEO of support organisation Youth Insearch is, this week, taking his team of social workers and peer workers to parliament, to lobby for that change.
"402 young people died by suicide in 2021, and that rate hasn't really shifted in a long time, [despite] all the investments in Headspace and destigmatising mental health," Mr Lewin said.
"What we see is young people are the most at risk of suicide - young people that have experienced complex trauma as a child, whether it be sexual abuse; family breakdowns; drug and alcohol abuse; severe bullying, and things like that."
This week (13-17 February) is End Youth Suicide Week.
On Monday (February 13) Youth Insearch descended on Manly Beach in Sydney, in a demonstration to state MPs and the wider public.
402 advocates for ending youth suicide gathered in a vigil, representing each of the young lives lost in 2021.
Among the group are two Shoalhaven locals: Nelani Botha and Joshua Camilleri.
The pair are both trainee peer workers for Youth Insearch in the Shoalhaven, and each has been through the program themselves.
Tomorrow, the young locals and Youth Insearch will take their message further to Canberra, meeting with federal ministers and shadow ministers.
They will discuss the urgent need to support the current government model (which features Headspace), and the need to expand peer-to-peer support like Youth Insearch.
Mr Lewin said they support a 'forgotten middle' between medical treatment and Headspace centres across the country; Youth Insearch commissioned a report on its approach, as part of their advocacy.
"There is the missing middle: young people with complex trauma, that aren't being helped by the system," Mr Lewin said.
"They're not complex enough to fit in the medical hospital model, but they're too complex and too at-risk to fit into the Headspace model.
"We call them 'the forgotten middle' because we've been working with young people like that for 35 years, and they've just been forgotten by the system."
"They won't walk into a headspace or go and get a GP mental health plan, because the majority of them have been abused by adults, so they don't trust adults."
Already, some Headspace centres refer young people with complex trauma to Youth Insearch, where it is available.
Through the End Youth Suicide Week advocacy, Mr Lewin hopes to get more peer support workers into regional towns.
"We want to expand our national suicide prevention program to 369 regional and rural communities," he said.
"We've got a parliamentary breakfast briefing on Tuesday morning (February 14) at Parliament house, where we have MPs coming to hear from our peer workers.
"We'll have a conversation about what needs to change in the system, to actually shift the dial on youth suicide."
For more on Youth Insearch, visit www.youthinsearch.org.au
Do you need someone to talk to? You can reach out:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.