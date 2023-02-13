South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Hearing in Gareth Ward indecent, sexual assault matters delayed to after election

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gareth Ward will go to the upcoming state election with charges of indecent and sexual assault still levelled against him. Picture from file

Kiama voters will go to the polls with no clear outcome in the charges facing independent candidate Gareth Ward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Shoalhaven advocates lobby parliament to end youth suicide
No comments
Stephen Levin, CEO of Youth Insearch, is advocating for government action to end youth suicide. Picture by Jorja McDonnell
Wanted persons, drug-driving, speeding: South Coast police wrap up weekend traffic operation
No comments
Police have wrapped up Operation Fume on the south coast and surrounds; oficers were targeting drug and alcohol-related driving offences. Picture from file.
New facilitators to help with bushfire recovery program
No comments
Art of Hosting attendees funded by FRRR. Picture supplied
Gareth Ward sexual assault case delayed until after election
Gareth Ward will go to the upcoming state election with charges of indecent and sexual assault still levelled against him. Picture from file
More from my region
'Surprised I didn't get my hand raised': Volkanovski calls for rematch
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev fighting in Perth. Picture by Getty Images
Local buyer snaps up rock star Flea's South Coast holiday home
The Canberra Times
The Canberra Times
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael 'Flea' Balzary has sold his Congo property. Picture supplied
Surf warning issued as Gabrielle churns up big Illawarra swell
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Surfers hit the waves at a favourite Shellharbour surf break on Monday morning. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Why Chris Homer could legally be mayor and an MP at the same time
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Should Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer win in the March state election, the Local Government Act is clear that he will still be able to serve out his term on council. Picture by Sylvia Liber
More national stories
Baby, this is what you came for: Watch a pregnant Rihanna thrill fans at Super Bowl half-time show
No comments
Barbadian singer, actor and tycoon Rihanna. Picture by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File
Superannuation fears for women over 50 amid economic downturn
No comments
Women aged over 50 are concerned about the impacts of a recession on their superannuation savings. File picture
Hogwarts Legacy debuts first-ever transgender character in Harry Potter universe
Hogwarts Legacy lets you leave your unique mark on the Wizarding World.
Fatal overdose at Sydney music festival, six arrested
Paramedics attended to 12 people for suspected drug use at Sydney's Transmission Music festival. (Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS)