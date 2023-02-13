Gareth Ward sexual assault case delayed until after election

Kiama voters will go to the polls with no clear outcome in the charges facing independent candidate Gareth Ward.
After a hearing date was set for February this year, the matter has been delayed until early April.
Ward is facing three charges of assault with act of indecency, and one count each of sexual intercourse without consent and common assault.
Police allege the charges related to two incidents, one where Ward allegedly indecent assaulted a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow, near Bomaderry, in February 2013, and sexually abused a 27-year-old in Sydney in September 2015.
Ward has consistently denied the allegations.
Ward confirmed he will stand as an independent candidate in the upcoming NSW state election, when voters will go to the polls on March 25.
Last year, Ward said he hoped to have the matter resolved promptly, and has previously said he hoped the matters could be dealt with before the state election.
Ward is on bail and has been suspended from the Liberal Party of Australia and removed from NSW Parliament. While unable to be at Macquarie Street, Ward has attempted to continue to represent his electorate.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Condello to investigate the allegations against Ward in May last year.
Ward subsequently stepped down as the NSW Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services.
Ward was elected as the first Liberal member for Kiama in 2011 and has held the seat ever since.
