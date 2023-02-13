Shoalhaven Council is offering a chance for people to cut waste and costs by making their homes more sustainable.
It's running a series of home sustainability workshops in Nowra and Ulladulla starting February 25 and continuing through to the end of March.
They include composting, worm farming, reducing waste, and cutting down the use of plastic and chemicals.
Bookings are available by clicking bit.ly/scc-homesustainwrksp23
