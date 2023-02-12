Police have renewed an appeal for information after a man reported missing from Oak Flats is now believed to be in the Kiama/Bombo/Gerringong area.
Joshua Ferguson, aged 27, is from Sanctuary Point but was travelling with a family member when he left their car at Oak Flats about 10pm Friday (10 February 2023).
Officers attached Lake Illawarra Police District were notified a short time later and immediately commenced inquiries to locate him.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.
Joshua is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 182cm tall with a medium build, and "scruffy" light brown hair, with a left eyebrow piecing and a right lobe piecing. He also has a tattoo on his right arm. When last seen, Joshua was wearing a blue and white flannelette shirt and dark-coloured jeans.
New information provided to police indicates he may be in the Kiama/Bombo/Gerringong area.
Anyone who may have seen Joshua in recent days, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Oak Flats Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
