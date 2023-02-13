For many of us, she will always be the young woman with a big voice and even bigger dimples who graced our TV screens each week as part of Young Talent Time.
But there is so much more to Karen Knowles, who is bringing her music and story to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on March 14.
And with her is a list of credits and credentials that extend far beyond her amazing musical career.
They include lawyer, inventor, entrepreneur and humanitarian, along with gold and platinum albums and being Australia's biggest selling female recording artist two years in a row.
She's toured nationally and internationally with The Seekers, was the original female vocalist on the iconic song I Am Australian, and has worked with some of the world's best musicians and technicians while producing her acclaimed solo albums.
But Karen said her biggest honours came much closer to home.
While working with Indigenous communities she formed a strong bond with Wirradjirri elder and lore carrier Min Mia, who asked Karen to record three sacred songs.
"I sort of sat with it for a while and she asked me three times before I said okay."
Karen said it was all a bit daunting because of "the responsibility and the custodianship".
"It was just such an honour to do that."
They were included on Karen's 2019 album Solid Ground, with Min Mia providing spoken word introductions.
That was far from the only honour Australia's First Nations people have bestowed on Karen, who the Reconciliation Council appointed as an Inaugural Ambassador for Reconciliation.
She was even asked to sing at the opening and closing ceremonies of the National Reconciliation Convention in 1997.
Karen said her connections to Indigenous cultures came after she had spent time working in Europe.
"I felt a really strong pull to connect with Indigenous people here," she said.
"I felt like we were an amazing country that had so much potential, but we wouldn't reach the fullness of our potential until we'd actually honoured the history or our country and built some bridges with our first nations people."
That was just another step in Karen's evolution as an artist, and as a performer.
That journey has taken her through jazz standards to a constantly growing and changing musical repertoire.
It will all be on show when she visits the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre for the first time since the pandemic, describing it as "a beautiful venue".
"It is the old hits and the old standards that everyone knows, and then some of the new music as well - it's the whole me that will be on stage," she said.
