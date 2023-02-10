More support for Shoalhaven's survivors of violence

The State Government is pouring millions of dollars into boosting support for the Shoalhaven's victim-survivors of domestic, family and sexual violence.
The funding has been announced by Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Minister Natalie Ward, accompanied by the Liberal Party's South Coast candidate Luke Sikora.
Ms Ward said the money would go into expanding existing programs and providing new ones to ensure services wrapped around people experiencing violence.
She said the aim was "to reach into justice and health and provide that sanctuary and that protection for people experiencing domestic, family and sexual violence".
Ms Ward said the funding program was aimed at ensuring all government services and programs worked together.
"They're a comprehensive response at that critical time when you take the brave step to report or to disclose, we will be there," she said.
READ MORE:
"At that critical time when you may need safe housing to escape, or to stay where you presently are and leave the relationship, we will be there every step of the way."
The funding is going to eight programs, with much of it being used to expand Waminda's Justice Our Way program.
Justice health worker Mel Jones said the expansion was great news.
"Our sisters, our brothers, our people will have access to and receive appropriate cultural supports - our way of knowing, being and doing," she said.
"This funding will support our sisters and brothers who have been victims of domestic, family and sexual assault, who will be given the opportunity to share their story and be heard."
Mr Sikora praised Waminda, describing it as a "stalwart of the community for years and years".
Others programs sharing in the $14 million include a Medical and Forensic Clinical Placement program supporting Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners; a pediatric violence, abuse and neglect training program for pediatricians dealing with children subjected to abuse and neglect; a pilot 24-hour domestic and violence crisis response program; improved training to improve interagency responses to families experiencing domestic and family violence; the Support to Safety project reviewing domestic and family violence helplines; a review of the Domestic Violence Routine Screening program; and and sex, safety and respect educator training.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.