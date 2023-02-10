Bulldozers started clearing an area of bushland only metres away from Huskisson's Moona Moona Creek early yesterday (Thursday, February 9).
And this morning protesters again gathered at the site, calling for legislative changes to ensure this is the last time remnant bushland is destroyed under the auspices of an old development approval.
Sue Tolley from Our Future Shoalhaven said the 1.2 hectare site was home to more than 60 bird species - including several that were endangered.
Among those was the gang gang cockatoo, which stopped the block being levelled in October last year when a pair nested in one of several hollow-bearing trees on the block.
Bulldozers moved in soon after the chicks they hatched had left the nest.
While that tree with its five hollows is being retained in the block's redevelopment to accommodate 32 units, most others are not.
Ms Tolley said there had been 67 tree hollows on the site - all of them suitable for nesting birds and animals.
But "This forest is going to be turned into a concrete jungle," she said.
Shoalhaven Greens Councillor Evan Christian said council's hands were tied when dealing with old development, often approved under less rigorous planning and environmental controls.
This development was approved in 2010, before the site with development approval was sold in 2019.
"We have to work within the law, so it is a real problems that the planning laws don't allow for updating of old DAs," he said.
The gathering of about 20 people was told it was too late to stop the development at 4 Murdoch, but they aimed at influencing future decisions.
Plenty of discussion centred on introducing retrospective sunset clauses, so approvals more than a certain age had to be subjected to modern requirements before any work could proceed.
"This is the time to challenge every political party to do something," Ms Tolley said.
"The real change has to happen at the state level, and laws have to change there," Cr Christian agreed.
