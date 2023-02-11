You can play old Gameboy games on Nintendo Switch now, here's how to get them

Ba-ding!
That's the iconic sound of the Gameboy logo you remember when getting in hours with Tetris, or was it Pokemon on the Gameboy years ago?
On February 9, Nintendo announced that both Gameboy and Gameboy Advance titles are now available to play on the Nintendo Switch for subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, and the first wave of games available are certified bangers.
Accessing the games is a piece of cake. All you have to do is head to the Nintendo Switch eShop - the yellow bag icon on your home screen - and browse to the 'Nintendo Switch Online' section and download the respective Gameboy and Gameboy Advance apps. They will appear on your home screen and launching them presents you with a raft of classic titles available to play.
The play Gameboy games you will need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber and to get access to the Gameboy Advance games you need to be a subscriber of Nintendo's higher-tier service called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. They cost $29.95 and $59.95 respectively for a 12-month subscription though for the cheaper tier you can opt for a shorter and cheaper subscription.
You can use Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket or Game Boy Color screen filters to help customise your play style. And, up to two players can play compatible games together locally or online for the first time. Here's the full list of classic games that will be available at launch, with more games being added in the future according to Nintendo:
Launch Line-up of Game Boy
Launch Line-up of Game Boy Advance
Time for a serious nostalgia overload.
