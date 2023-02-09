The State Government has given the Inasmuch Community Hub more than $118,000 to provide a food banking service for the Sussex Inlet community.
The funding will help upgrade services provided at the Inasmuch Op Shop and provide a new building at the rear of the shop for a Community Pantry Service.
Liberal Party South Coast candidate Luke Sikora welcomed the funding.
"The new Community Pantry Service will be of tremendous value to the local community and provide important assistance to those in and around Sussex Inlet who need it most," he said.
"This project has been driven by the community, with St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare and the Inasmuch Community Hub key drivers of the Community Pantry Service, which I know will ensure its success.
"I am extremely pleased the NSW Government has supported this important project, which will enable community members to obtain fresh food and meals, as well as other grocery items at discounted prices."
Mr Sikora congratulated "the Inasmuch team, the countless volunteers, and those involved in the project who have worked tirelessly to secure this funding, and have worked so hard to get this project off the ground".
He said community projects like this were vital to communities across the South Coast.
And he pledged to continue working with local organisations to secure funding for vital community projects if successful at next month's state election.
