The Greens have defended the high cost of their regional healthcare package that was launched in Nowra this week.
Upper House candidate and regional GP Dr Amanda Cohn said there was a higher cost with not upgrading the health care system, as patients head to hospital emergency departments to find free treatment.
She said the package was was aimed at saving rural and regional healthcare.
"This is an absolutely critical issue because your health shouldn't depend on your postcode," Dr Cohn said.
The policy starts with setting up a series of regional and rural public and primary care services including one in the southern Shoalhaven during the first round, where people can see a GP and allied health professional for free.
Incentives for junior doctors to become GPs, substantial pay rises for nurses and paramedics, increasing nurse numbers to ensure they meet specified nurse to patient ratios, and sending more specialists to regional areas are also part of the plan.
It all adds up to a huge cost on the State Government, but Dr Cohn defended the expenditure.
"I think the bigger question is what does it cost to not do this," she said.
"We know that if people can't afford to see a GP they'll end up in the hospital emergency departments when they're sicker and they need hospital admission.
"It's actually more cost effective to fund that primary care up front and get people the care they need early," Dr Cohn said.
"If you budget that out over the long term it's going to save the heath system money."
Shoalhaven Mayor and South Coast candidate Amanda Findley said a similar health care model was already being followed in Queensland, and was saving its state government money.
"The Queenslanders don't want to be wasting money on unnecessary services, they want to pour it back into their regional and rural health system as well, and I think there's a lot of lessons to be learnt from that," she said.
Ms Findley was one of three Greens candidates along with Professor Tonia Gray (Kiama) and Jamie Dixon (Shellharbour) joining Dr Cohn for the announcement.
Ms Findley said the Southern Shoalhaven was a priority for the new health centres.
"In the first instance getting one into the southern part of the South Coast seat is absolutely essential, because what we have in the south is a very small hospital that's not fit for purpose," she said.
"There's not even an MRI available to residents in the Milton-Ulladulla area."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.