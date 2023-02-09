How do you pick a champion? Behind the scenes at Nowra Show pavilion

The 146th Nowra Show is set to be a big one.
If entries in the pavilion are anything to go by, Chief Steward Faye Suffolk expects there will be a strong turn out on Friday and Saturday.
An army of volunteer stewards and judges have been tasting baked goods, closely examining handicrafts and choosing winning art pieces from the largest field of entries in years.
Though Mrs Suffolk maintains she doesn't have a favourite section, because "every section is special."
"The art competition has more [entries] than we've ever had, there's a lot of work up there; most of the sections are well up."
With less than 24 hours until the gates open, judges have been casting their verdict on thousands of entries - everything from jams and pickles, to cakes, flowers, art, eggs, vegetables, and more.
And there's decades of expertise that goes in to it.
Guest judges have been brought in from neighbouring show societies, including ag show stalwart and former Nowra local, Irene Suffolk.
Ms Suffolk has been part of shows for most of her life. This year she has lent her expertise to judging relishes and preserves, eggs, honey, and more.
Upstairs in the gallery, the team of art stewards has delighted in the work of Nowra's youngest artists.
Steward Lyn Tierney said the team had an unprecedented number of paintings to choose from.
"In the senior category we've had around 140 entries, which is more than double the number from last year, and they're great quality too," she said.
"Junior entries are on par with last year in terms of numbers, though it seems this year they have gone to a great deal of effort in displaying their art."
With considerable quantity and quality across the board, judge Leah Parrish said crowning a winner in the art section was an incredibly personal decision.
"I look for composition, colour and techniques that appeal to me personally - the thing about art is that it's subjective."
Behind the volunteers, there is yet another band of helpers keeping the show stewards fed.
Head chef Chris Cook and her team of volunteers have been prepping for weeks to get ahead of the game on Show weekend.
On top of making meals for the stewards and judges in the pavilion, the catering team will also run three food areas.
Ms Cook said they will serve thousands of meals in the next two days between the show society café, burger bar and family cafe.
"Our catering is a very important aspect of the Show, because we raise significant funds for the show society," she said.
"A lot of these ladies are not members of the show society, they just volunteer at the time. So we really appreciate their generosity of spirit, of coming in and helping us."
In true Nowra Show fashion, the weather may keep punters on their toes.
This Friday there are some showers forecast, but predictions for Saturday indicate visitors may see some sun yet.
The 146th Nowra Show is on February 10-11.
You can see the full program, and even pre-purchase tickets, at www.nowrashow.org.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
