Woman hospitalised after attack with crowbar

A woman has been hospitalised after being hit over the head with a crowbar in what police say was an unprovoked attack.
Police have been told the woman was outside a home in Kalandar Street, Nowra, about 9.30am today (Thursday, February 9), when she was approached by an unknown person armed with a crowbar, who struck her over the head before fleeing on foot.
The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for a laceration to her face, before being taken to the Shoalhaven Hospital.
Officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the attack to contact Nowra Police Station on 4421 9699, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
