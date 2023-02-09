SES crews keep an eye on the sky after flash flooding

SES volunteers are keeping a watchful eye on the sky with more rain and even possible storms forecast for the rest of today (Thursday, February 9) and tomorrow.
It follows flash flooding at several towns over night that were hit with close to 400mm of rain in just a few hours.
Culburra Beach and St Georges Basin were the hardest hit, according to SES deputy zone commander Sharon Fox.
At Culburra Beach Rural Fire Service and SES crews were called in about 1am to help sandbag the IRT nursing home, but no staff or residents needed evacuation.
However three people from two homes self-evacuated, taking refuge at the RFS shed.
Ms Fox said there were 21 calls for help from the Nowra area, mainly around Culbura Beach, and 31 from St Georges Basin as people woke to find roofs had leaked or homes had been inundated by rising waters.
"We've got crews moving in from further north and further south to assist with cleaning up those jobs today," she said.
At Culburra Beach, "The water has receded quite well, according to crews of the ground, so it is just a case of going in and supporting those members of the community that need support with sandbagging or storm damage that happened overnight, leaking roofs and so forth, so that's where our focus will be for the next few hours."
But Culburra Beach residents say the latest bucketing should ring alarm bells over a controversial development proposed for the town.
Culburra Resident and Ratepayers Action Group president Claire Haywood said the last round of flash flooding illustrated how much devastation could be caused by Sealark development, proposed for land adjacent to the key oyster growing region of Curley's Bay.
Ms Haywood said the proposed development included a filtration plant to clean water before it ran into the bay, but she'd seen expert advice saying there was no way it would cope with the sort of rain seen overnight, and forecast to hit the region more regularly.
"We don't have the infrastructure here, and are unlikely to get the kind of infrastructure that would deal with the amount of water that we're getting in rain in an area that's wetlands and surrounded by waterways," she said.
"Building on low-lying areas that are right on rivers that are full of an industry that's precious to the area, just doesn't make any sense."
