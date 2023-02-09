Ancient Pompeii to Frida Kahlo: Fine Arts Society launches 2023 program

You don't need to be an artist to appreciate fine art from around the world.
At the Shoalhaven chapter of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS), all you need is a love for learning.
The local arts appreciation group has launched its program for 2023, complete with nine lectures, two special extended sessions, and musical guests.
This year the group will explore the ancient ruins of Pompeii with archaeologist Gillian Hovell; travel to the golden age of Mexican painting, learning about Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera with expert Chloe Saye; take a look inside some of Britain's most intricate cathedrals with John Swainston - and that's the tip of the iceberg.
Berry-based ADFAS welcomes one and all from the Shoalhaven and beyond, to join together in appreciation and learn from experts in their specialist fields.
"It's community building, and a sense of belonging and building each other up," ADFAS Shoalhaven chair Ros Drake said.
"That's what we love. It's not the lectures alone, but coming together."
February 23
The Exquisite World of Old Japan
Meredith McKinney
A thousand years ago, a gentlewoman at the empress' court described her world in a unique journal called The Pillow Book.
From clothing and folding screens, to a critique of types of lovers, Sei Shonagon is an entertaining guide to the intriguing day-to-day life of the ancient Japanese court.
Through the gentlewoman's words we can glimpse the origins of Japanese aesthetics as we know it today.
March 30
Whistler v Ruskin - Flinging a Pot of Paint in the Public's Face
Alan Read
The famous trial in 1878 between artist and critic became one of the first great public debates in Britain about modern art.
This lecture looks at the issues and personalities involved in this famous courtroom drama, how their animosity divided the art work and the extent to which it can be argued that the outcomes of the trial ruined both Whistler and Ruskin.
May 4
I Will Lift Mine Eyes: the Cathedrals of Britain and their Norman Connections
Botticelli, Raphael and VelazquezFrom Saxon times to contemporary Britain, the great cathedrals of England, Wales and France have dominated societies through the centuries.
This lecture details the story of these great cathedrals, the developments of pointed arches, vaulted ceilings, huge flying buttresses, the people who built them and the origins of structures so beyond the scale of anything seen hitherto.
June 1
Gender and the Body: Kept Behind Curtains, the Story of the Nude
Leslie Primo
The nude is still seen in our modern age, and indeed has been seen for quite some time as the pinnacle of creative artistic perfection.
This lecture will look at the continuing fascination with representation of the body in sculpture and in painting across the ages and will encompass iconic works by Botticelli, Raphael and Velazquez, to name but a few.
June 29
Silk Silver Opium
Michael Pembroke
Silk brought the empires of China and Rome together during the Han Dynasty.
Silver gilded the Chinese world of the Ming Dynasty and helped make China the wheel of the global economy during the 16th to 18th centuries.
Opium, introduced by the British, helped bring about the collapse of the Qing Dynasty and the end of the empire.
This lecture explores how silk, silver and opium were fundamental to imperial China.
July 27
Rococo: a Masterpiece, a Mystery, and Madame de Pompadour
Jacqui Ansell
In 18th century France, the Rococo style emerged in décor and fashion.
Madame de Pompadour championed Rococo. When and why did she and the Rococo lose favour?
This lecture will address the question, through examination of Pompadour's image and personal style, paintings, sculptures, murals and mosaics and their creators, and the influences behind this global movement.
August 31
Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera: The Golden Age of Mexican Painting
Chloe Saye
Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera have iconic status in Mexico.
Rivera's panoramic images adorn the walls of public buildings; his intricate visual narratives incorporate allegory and symbolism.
Kahlo, arguably Mexico's most original painter, her paintings reflect her experiences, dreams, hopes and fears.
We explore how Kahlo and Rivera helped to shape the cultural identity of 20th century Mexico.
September 28
Edgar Degas: Painting the Darker Side of Life
Kathy Mclaughlan
Many stories are told about Degas, his attitudes, and his work.
This talk will unpick myth from reality, pointing out the strange, even contradictory nature of Degas' work.
We concentrate on portraits and domestic scenes from the 1860s, when he was till in search of an artistic identity.
We consider Degas' tendency to imbue his images with a sense of ambiguity or unease.
November 2
Pompeii: Digging Deeper with the Muddy Archaeologist
Gillian Hovell
Gillian will provide deep insight into the many kinds of art found in the homes and streets of Roman Pompeii - as they revel a thoroughly modern world, one full of material goods and works of art, in which craftsmanship and artistry were draped around the Romans and amidst their everyday lives.
November 3
Special interest half day
Gillian Hovel
This event of two lectures will be held in a convivial setting and includes morning tea.
Blossoming Myths and Legends
Like other works of art, a garden is a place for contemplation; every plant had a story to tell in a Roman garden.
We discover the colourful and ancient tales and myths (and names) that add remarkable new dimensions to the flowers, fruits and vegetables, trees and herbs we enjoy today.
Ancient Roots of Gardens
The story of why we have gardens at all, and the fascinating tale of how they developed in the ancient world.
How and why did gardens come to be a work of art in themselves?
We see how these blossomed through the ages into our own gardens; large or small, grand estates of stately homes or a pocket garden, they all have a 2000-year-old ancestry that enriches our gardens today.
Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society Shoalhaven meets at Berry Uniting Church Hall, starting 7.30pm.
Casual visitors can pay $25 to attend; students can take advantage of discounted tickets at $15.
In addition to appreciating art, the group also sponsors the Shoalhaven Youth Orchestra. Last year ADFAS raised $2000 for the young musicians, enabling the orchestra to take music lessons to 25 local schools.
At each lecture, a soloist from the Shoalhaven Youth Orchestra or Youth Strings performs for the arts aficionados.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
