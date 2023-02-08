Zonta's work is never done, and the need for their support in the Shoalhaven is only growing.
In any given year, the club is helping women find a safe home, far away from domestic violence; making breast cushions for patients undergoing breast cancer treatment; giving financial assistance for students to finish high school - and doing so much more in the community.
Now, the Zonta Club of Berry is embarking on their most ambitious fundraiser yet.
The first ever Women of the Shoalhaven Awards gala is set for International Women's Day on March 10.
What started as an idea for a small International Women's Day breakfast, quickly evolved into a far larger black tie affair, with a fundraising goal of $30,000.
Zonta Club of Berry president Jacqueline Crapp said the gala funds would go a long way to meeting the needs of local women who are doing it tough at the moment.
"We normally do our pre-loved clothing sale, trivia nights, and barbecues at Bunnings," Zonta Club of Berry presidents Jacqueline Crapp said.
"But we've found that the local need in the Shoalhaven is bigger than what we could fund from those activities.
"$30,000 would allow us to implement our plan for 2023, to assist a lot more with domestic violence and homelessness in the Shoalhaven."
The local business community has rallied around Zonta's cause; real estates, financial and legal services, trade services, and more have already lent their support to the awards.
In total, there are 17 awards categories, and more than 170 nominees.
While the event is for International Women's Day, there is an open category for any gender, in the spirit of the International Women's Day mission to 'break the bias'.
"Everybody has a different interpretation of it [break the bias]," Ms Crapp said.
"It's not just about the gender bias, it's sometimes about the social biases as well.
"People have been nominated for their work on both fronts, so I'm excited about that."
Ms Crapp told the Register tickets for the inaugural Women of the Shoalhaven Awards are a nearly sold out.
On top of the awards, the gala will feature entertainment from musicians Mel Sergeant and Electric Ginger; guest speaker Gillian Broadbent, chancellor of the University of Wollongong; and emcee Abby Hopkins of Power FM.
For more about the Women of the Shoalhaven Awards, and the Zonta Club of Berry, visit: www.zontaberry.com.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
