Turkish tragedy shows the depth of local generosity

Heartbreaking scenes in Turkey and Syria in the wake of Monday morning's earthquake have unleashed a wave of generosity in the Shoalhaven.
With the death toll approaching 6000 and tipped to go as high as 20,000, Ayhan Kaya has dedicated his Bomaderry Kebabs shop to raising money to help the quake's victims.
And the community has responded in an almost overwhelming way.
Mr Kaya said he hoped to raise $500 by donating all the takings today (Tuesday, February 8).
But by 3pm the tally had topped $2400, thanks largely to people making donations, often without buying anything to eat or drink.
"All the community's coming together," he said.
The fundraising is continuing until 8pm, although Mr Kaya says he might stay open later if people are still coming in.
All takings for the day are being donated to the Australian aid organisation Hasene, which is on the ground working with other aid agencies in the wake of the deadly earthquake.
The tragedy has hit close to home for Mr Kaya, who grew up in Turkey before moving to Australia 25 years ago,.
He said the scope of the tragedy in his homeland had affected him greatly, as he had several friends and family members in the affected zone.
His wife Sabriye even travelled to Turkey last week, but was far away from the parts of the country devastated by the quake.
And while he has personal links to the destruction, this is far from the first time Mr Kaya has used his shop to help those in need.
He has shown his generosity many times, including feeding the homeless during the COVID pandemic and lockdowns, and feeding people affected by the Black Summer bushfires.
He invited anyone unable to get into the shop to make a donation to Hasene via the website www.hasene.org.au.
