South Coast tawny frogmouth chick is in need of a name after hatching 18 days ago

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated February 9 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:00am
Potoroo Palace is holding a naming comp for the new tawny frogmouth chick, via the sanctuary's Facebook Page. Photo by Sam Armes.

Potoroo Palace has had a welcome arrival with the hatching of a new fluffy friend that has defied the odds so far in its third week of infancy.

A coast guard in training made a daring rescue after a yacht capsized in dangerous conditions near the mouth of the Columbia River.