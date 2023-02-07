The upgraded Shoalhaven Hospital will be obsolete soon after it opens, according to Shoalhaven Mayor and Greens candidate for the South Coast, Amanda Findley.
She said health and planning bureaucrats hadn't taken into account the Shoalhaven's rate of population growth during the past few years, resulting in a hospital that will be too small soon after its $438 million upgrade is completed.
Cr Findley said information coming "straight from staff" was that "they've underestimated the population growth in the Shoalhaven".
The huge population shift of people moving to live in holiday homes in the Shoalhaven had not been factored in, Cr Findley said, "And that's an admission from Illawarra Shoalhaven Health."
The result was, "They're going to build this new facility that's going to be not fit for purpose almost immediately."
Under the circumstances, Cr Findley said she couldn't rule out the Greens pushing for the hospital to be redeveloped on the greenfield site - particularly if they hold the balance of power after the State Election.
"There's possibly a very small window of opportunity to have a look at that by a new government," she said.
"And I think that should be a priority of a new government to say, 'Okay, we're going top spend half a billion here - do we spend a quarter of a billion and use the other quarter of a billion to look at a greenfield site that we can start planning for today and do in the next 10 years'."
READ MORE:
However Kiama MP Gareth Ward said the suggestion of the upgraded hospital quickly becoming too small was "an outrageous claim that has absolutely no truth".
"That's not the view of Health Infrastructure, that's not the view of NSW Planning, that's not the view of the doctors and nurses," he said.
Mr Ward said the upgraded hospital had been planned to cater for the Shoalhaven's population for the next 50 years.
"It is grossly irresponsible for any elected leader to raise at the 11th hour, when shovels are about to go into the ground, and also to raise a false view, based on no identifiable data," he said.
"This hospital is about future-proofing the needs of the Shoalhaven.
"That's why we're increasing the number of surgical and medical beds, that's why we're increasing the size of services like mental health where we can offer both acute and sub-acute facilities, that's why we're expanding everything from pediatrics to geriatrics," Mr Ward said.
He said Cr Findley had been part of discussions about the hospital's master panning since 2008, and had not raised concerns about the project's size or scale.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.