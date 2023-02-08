Classical music with flair: Karin Schaupp and Flinders Quartet are coming to Nowra

In a coup for classical music fans, internationally acclaimed classical guitarist Karin Schaupp and Flinders Quartet are bringing their national tour to Nowra.
On Friday, May 3, the group will take to the stage at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Expect plenty of emotion in this performance, along with Schaupp's well-known expressive and flamboyant style, and the quartet's unpretentious approach to classical music.
READ MORE:
This time around, Schaupp and the quartet are also premiering an exciting musical first on the road - a brand new piece from Australian composer Carl Vine.
The song is a tribute to one classical music fan's beloved daughter, commissioned in her memory.
For Schaupp, it's both an honour and a 'bucket list item' to be the first to play it.
"I'm really excited about this national tour." she said,
"It's a bucket list item for me as we persuaded Carl Vine (who is one of my favourite composers) to write for the first time for the guitar. The piece will be premiered on the tour and I can't wait."
Features of the program include Carulli's Guitar Concerto, Imogen Holst's Phantasy Quartet, and Richard Carlton's Southern Cross Dreaming.
Flinders Quartet cellist Zoe Knighton said every date of the national tour will have its own unique twist.
READ MORE:
Part of it, she believes, comes from the audience at their regional shows.
"This program contains a whole lot of joy with a few little unexpected twists and turns," she said.
"Each concert has its own vibe or energy, and we have noticed a similarity in regional audiences. There is an openness, a complete willingness to embrace new sounds, and a whole lot of generosity.
"Also, walking onstage with great musicians who also happen to be great friends is something to be cherished and the added trust means each performance can be different from the last."
As an added bonus on this regional leg, the musicians will take the time to meet music fans and fellow performers.
Members of the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre will have a meet and greet after the show.
Schaupp will also host a free 'How to Overcome Stage Fright' workshop on Saturday, March 4.
Karin Schaupp and Flinders Quartet will play at 8pm Friday, March 3, at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Their show is the first of the centre's 'Be the First in Line' season for 2023.
For more information, tickets , or to sign up for the workshop, visit www.shoalhavenentertainment.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.