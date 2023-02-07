Peaceful practicality

Located in a small, manicured complex, this two bedroom villa is located within walking distance to all the amenities of the Nowra CBD, yet just far enough away to enjoy the peaceful surrounds.
The house features two bedrooms, with a built-in robe in the main, as well as a good size living area, a fully equipped kitchen and an internal laundry.
You will be very impressed with the large, outdoor fully fenced courtyard with undercover gazebo for entertaining.
The enclosed carport with access into the courtyard completes this desirable and well positioned villa.
Arrange an inspection to experience this property for yourself.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.