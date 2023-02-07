Window coverings to suit every home Advertising Feature

There is a wide range of blinds, shades, shutters and awnings to suit any window. Picture supplied

New gallery now open

The team at Coastalview Blinds and Awnings are excited to announce the opening of their brand new Luxaflex Gallery at 61 Kinghorne Street, Nowra.

The state-of-the-art showroom has the full range of innovative and traditional window coverings to suit any room and external setting of your home. From window blinds and shades, to shutters and awnings, through to custom-made curtains, Coastalview Blinds and Awnings have what you need to beautifully style your windows.



Whether you're after ambient lighting and comfortable climate control options or smart home automation, Coastalview Blinds and Awnings have your shading needs covered, inside and out.



Their products can be customised in terms of product type, fabric, opacity, operating method and accessories, and the guidance and advice of experts can help you decide what's best for your home and lifestyle.



The majority of internal and external window coverings now coming with the option of motorisation. Picture supplied

Energy efficiency is something every home can have, with solutions available that can manage the temperature of each area, providing comfort while retaining your style both internally and externally. With the majority of internal and external window coverings now coming with the option of motorisation, you can fully operate your window coverings and create scenes to suit your lifestyle.



The Coastalview team is very experienced and have been thoroughly trained in all Luxaflex product ranges.

They can provide you with solutions for your light, privacy, environment, comfort and design requirements, and are very happy to help you find the best, tailor-made solution for your home.



If you can't manage a visit to the Luxaflex Gallery, Coastalview Blinds and Awnings offer an in-home consultation service too. They provide a free measure and quote for their clients.

