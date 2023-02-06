The first of a series of information sessions about upgrading the Princes Highway south of Nowra is being held on Tuesday afternoon.
Transport for NSW is running the community drop-in session at the Tomerong School of Arts hall from 2pm to 6pm.
A Transport spokesperson said people in the community will be able to attend and look over plans for the preferred route of the upgraded Princes Highway between Jervis Bay Road and Hawken Road.
Those plans include an overpass at Hawken Road.
Further drop-in sessions are being held in Tomerong on February 18, and Vincentia on February 24.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
