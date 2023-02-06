Get set for the 146th Nowra Show

The 146th Nowra Show is just days away, and there's plenty of exciting things to do and see this year.
From the classics like the pavilion and sideshow alley, to high-octane demolition derby and the rodeo, there's something for all ages.
The full weekend program is filled to the brim with competitions, shows and activities. Highlights include:
Show ponies
Our local equestrians are kicking off both days of the show. Showjumping events are starting early, at 8am on both Friday and Saturday, in the main arena. Jumpers will return later in the afternoon on both days.
On Friday (February 10), the prettiest ponies will be on show for horse judging in the main arena, starting 9am. Clydesdales and the hard-working heavy horses will trot in to the arena at 10am, and Polocrosse teams will be strutting their stuff in a demo match at 6pm.
Riders will be showing their skills on Saturday from 9am, for the horse sport events. They'll be followed by the Riding for the Disabled classes, and equestrian fancy dress both at 12pm. Grand Prix Showjumping will in the main arena from 4pm.
Closing out Saturday, medieval jousting (on horses) will take place in the main arena.
Wood chop
This hard-fought and highly competitive sport is set to captivate showgoers, as some of the strongest and most skilled axmen go head-to-head.
Competitors from interstate, and even from New Zealand, are coming to compete in Nowra; this show is considered a prestigious event on the woodchopping calendar.
See them in action on Friday 6pm - 8pm, and Saturday 10am - 7pm.
Cattle
Catch the bovine beauties in the cattle arena from 9am Friday; dairy breeds are up first. Fittingly, while the dairy cows parade, there will also be milking demonstrations at 10.15am and 11.15am.
At 6.30pm on Friday, meet the amazing bullock team, led by Tomerong's own Ron McKinnon. The McKinnon family used bullocks while working in the forestry for generations, and now Mr McKinnon and his animals teach a little bit of local history in a hands-on way.
Saturday is all about the beef cattle, with judging starting 9am in the cattle arena. At 12pm, the cattle paraders competition will take place.
Charlie the Brahman Steer - a cow with Aussie celebrity status - will be roaming around the show. Be sure to stop and say g'day.
Poultry
While the neatly groomed birds will be on display for much of the show weekend, keep an eye out for the poultry demonstration at 10.30am Friday. Judging for the poultry is on Saturday, from 9am.
Dogs
Clever canines will have their day at the show. On Friday, Shoalhaven Dog Training Club is putting on a demonstration at 4pm, and at 7.30pm, the dog high jump will take centre stage in the main arena.
Even more animals
Not had your animal fix yet? The Nowra Show has you covered.
An animal nursery and miniature goats will feature in the interactive attractions arena all weekend, while alpacas will parade with their young handlers in this unique show category on Saturday 9am.
On Saturday, camel races will feature in the main arena from 5.30pm; other attractions will run in the arena between races.
Local talents
There's no shortage of musical entertainment at the show. Throughout the weekend, catch performances from the Shoalhaven City Concert Band, Nowra Town Band, Shoalhaven Community Choir, Shoalhaven City Pipes and Drums, the Drifting Dooligans, the Kangaleles, Nukem, Elton Joel, and the talented students of Stella Studioz.
The junior performers from Albatross Musical Theatre Company will also reprise the Nowra Show's very own anthem 'From Farm to Fridge'.
High-octane action
This year, Nowra Show will feature speedcars on Friday evening (7pm), and the thrilling demolition derby on Saturday evening (8.15pm).
For those who love cars and machinery, there will be even more on offer during the day: Shoalhaven Vintage Machinery, the show and shine hot rods, and vintage racing cars will all be on display. At 2pm Saturday there will be a 'beaut Aussie ute' competition, followed by a parade in the main arena just after 5pm.
Want even more? Visit www.nowrashow.org.au for details and to pre-purchase tickets.
Fireworks will be let off on Saturday night, about 9.15pm; the Nowra Show will finish at 10pm each night.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
