A small shop in South Nowra has again proven itself to be one of the best in the country.
South Nowra meats has come away from the National Sausage King competition with a win for its traditional beef sausage, and a second place with its chicken curry coconut burger.
It's the third time the shop's owner Kory Edwards has claimed a national title as he continues to push the boundaries of food available from local butchers' shops.
He took three products to the national titles in Adelaide after they recently won state awards.
The only product that didn't come away with a gong was the traditional pork sausages, and Mr Edwards said they might have been a little too coarse for the judges.
He said different things appealed to different judges.
"The sausage Gods are either on your side or they're not," he said.
READ MORE:
Mr Edwards said being involved in the competitions was all about looking at ways to innovate and improve his products.
"If they don't go any good I look at how can I improve that sausage, or look at how can I change something to make it taste better for the judges and the customers," he said.
It's also about keeping his butcher's shop alive when so many are falling by the way.
"It lets people know when we win these awards that the small businesses out here are trying their best to try and offer something different and win these awards so we can attract new customers," Mr Edwards said
"There's lots of different businesses in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra that are going out of their way to try and win different awards, or enter something that can improve their business or try to attract new customers."
He said there were a lot of local small businesses doing amazing things, and an award like this was one of the ways of letting people know about the exceptional products on offer in the region.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.