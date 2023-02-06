Inaugural Saltwater Veterans charity regatta draws huge field to Jervis Bay

Jervis Bay Cruising Yacht Club's first ever Saltwater Veterans Cup brought sailors from as far as Sydney - and a crew from the Navy, fresh off the back of the Sydney to Hobart - to race on the idyllic Jervis Bay.
Held on January 26-28, the regatta raised funds for Saltwater Veterans, which supports veterans' health and wellness, and makes social connections through sailing.
24 skippers were on board for the regatta; over two days they competed in a sprint, and a marathon 'Race Around the Bay'.
Starting with the sprint on Friday (January 27), sailors faced drizzly conditions, but their enthusiasm didn't wane.
A steady north-easter of around 15 knots (some even recorded up to 22 knots) proved ideal for sprinting, and pushed them into a cracking broad reach race. In just over an hour, all 12 sprinters had made it home again.
First across the line in division one was Roger Uebe on Free Spirit, followed by Navy sailor Nathan Lochart on Scarborough, and Sydney competitor Keith Lawrence on Deja Vu.
In division two, Pat Grogan on Sirrocco was first to the finish, followed by yacht club commodore Steve Sargent on Shifts Happen, and Frank Killick on Farrago.
Though, handicaps meant the final podiums looked a little different.
Brett Ralston on Catapult ultimately claimed first place in division one; Lochart on Scarborough and Lawrence on Deja Vu still won second and third respectively.
In division two, Killick on Farrago were top of the podium; Grogan on Sirrocco claimed second place, and Sargent on Shifts Happen finished the day in third place.
Sunshine and a strong wind warning on Saturday (January 28) gave sailors an extra challenge for the big Race Around the Bay.
12 boats jostled for position as the pack set off from Callala Bay towards Huskisson, providing a spectacle for visiting tourists.
Rounding the mark off Huskisson, most of the fleet were able to hold their spinnakers most of the way to Plantation Point.
Things were building by this time and starting to get interesting, some boats chose to shorten sail in readiness for the punch across the mouth of the bay to Longnose Point east of Honeymoon Bay
From Longnose back towards Callala, wind gusts reached just above the 30 knot mark, making for very challenging conditions.
Boats were heeling over and getting hit by gusts coming off the land, and the smaller vessels bore the brunt, getting knocked around.
All made it home safely, if not a little weary from the heavy conditions but thoroughly satisfied with their efforts.
Again, Roger Uebe on Free Spirit took line honours for division one, followed again by Nathan Lochart on Scarborough, and then Trevor Kanaar on Invincible third to cross.
Scott Bickerstaff on Hijack was first to cross for division two, then Pat Grogan on Sirrocco and Steve Sargent on Shift Happens.
Handicapping, of course, left the final scores looking quite different.
When final scores were tallied, David Braidwood on Zoom claimed first for division one, along with Brett Ralston on Catapult in second, and Keith Lawrence on Deja Vu in third.
Division two winners were Pat Grogan on Sirrocco, Frank Killick on Farrago, and Scott Bickerstaff on Hijack.
Vice commodore Frank Killick said the inaugural Saltwater Veterans Cup had many people involved behind the scenes to make it possible.
For a first run, the regatta had proven a hit among sailors and spectators alike.
"I cannot begin to express the gratitude I feel for absolutely everyone who made this event the success it was," Killick said.
"The organising committee, for the countless hours; Steve, our commodore, whose crazy idea this was... and his help in setting the courses; to Scott from Saltwater Veterans, who works tirelessly towards their mission."
All proceeds from the regatta, and a percentage of takings from the event's Jervis Bay Brewing Co charity bar, have gone to Saltwater Veterans.
