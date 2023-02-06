Round 12 of the Zooka (under 10s) Baseball competition was played at Ison Park, South Nowra on February 5.
The Shoalhaven Mariners clashed with the Cardinals in an inspiring display of junior baseball.
At the top of the first innings the Mariners fielded first. Despite a stella effort in the field, four Cardinals managed to cross the plate creating a four run lead.
In reply the Mariners made one run, however they displayed a number of great swings in the batters box which is an indication of things to come.
The second innings came and went with no further runs by either side.
The top of the third innings saw the Cardinals increase their run tally by two runs with a batting display rarely seen. With a never say die attitude, Mariners were unable to add to their tally however continued to show true grit and determination in the face of adversity.
The Cardinals gave a lesson in batting in the fourth innings. Four runners crossed the plate before they were dismissed. The Mariners were unable to reduce the deficit and remained 8 runs down heading into the 4th innings.
The fourth innings produced no further runs. Final score, Cardinals 8, Mariners 1.
The Mariners team under 10s team has been steadily improving this year. Each player has been improving their batting and ball skills. They are a dedicated bunch and along with gaining skill, they are having fun. This weeks little stars were Olivia Hobday, Issac Dunphy
Nixon Clark, Pharah Little, Cale Armstrong, Hunter Little and Ethan Goff.
Under 14s
Shoalhaven Mariners under 14s played against Cardinals at Ison Park South Nowra on February 5.
Mariners have been improving each week with some stand out plays coming from Charlie Williams and Daniel Bonnie.
Some fantastic base running by Tristan Dom who had who a great day stealing bases and two nice safe slides into home plate.
Pitching duties were shared between Tristan Goff, Charlie Williams and Lochlan Quiney who were all backed up well by our catcher Cooper Douglas who threw a couple of players out .
Unfortunately Cardinals out classed Mariners with experience and took the win 18-8.
