Kiama MP Gareth Ward is calling on both sides of politics to commit to boosting Landcare funding ahead of next month's state election.
"This is the greatest sort of investment government can make," he said, pointing to the benefits of protecting the environment and helping people be more active.
He's pushing for both sides of politics to commit to providing a $69.1 million funding program over the next four years.
That comes on the back of an Economic Evaluation study by Nation Partners that identified $86 million of benefits from the program and work of the Landcare coordinators, compared to a total program investment of $22.5 million.
"This equates to a net benefit of $63.5 million over the four-year delivery period, and an estimated economic return of $3.83 per dollar of investment," Mr Ward said.
"Modelling suggests that an investment of $58.8 million has the potential to deliver benefit valued at over $217 million."
He said a bipartisan commitment to increased funding "will ensure that critical volunteering efforts of our hardworking and dedicated Landcare volunteers across the Illawarra and South Coast region, and communities right across our State, can continue to kick goals and achieve sound conservation outcomes and stewardship for our environment".
"Shoalhaven Landcare and Shoalhaven Riverwatch are just two local examples of organisations which are working towards improving the health of the Shoalhaven River for example, its estuaries and our natural environment by working in partnership with our local communities, First Nations people, local Councils and government agencies to achieve real outcomes," Mr Ward said.
"I also believe that we should increase local Landcare coordinator roles from one day per week to three or five days per week, expand the regional Aboriginal coordinator positions and establish a digital Landcare solution."
