Council under fire for reviewing policy meant to save lives

While the proposed changes will retain the 45 degree rule, they include a requirement to show there is a demonstrable risk, the notification must be signed by a level three arborist who is required to carry out the work, the tree must be on the same land as the home, it cannot include trees with hollows or nests, it must not be on an upward slope of greater than 18 degrees, and the land owner must notify council and adjoining owners five days before the tree is removed.