Council under fire for reviewing policy meant to save lives

This year marks 25 years since Gordon Timbs died when a falling tree crushed his South Nowra home while he slept.
And Shoalhaven Council is looking at changing a rule introduced to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.
Mr Timbs and wife Carlene had been trying for years to get permission to remove four large trees on their property, that they said were dangerous.
Council refused, in a decision that led the Supreme Court of Appeal to award $743,000 in compensation to Mrs Timbs in 2004.
It said while council staff inspected the trees, they didn't dig around the base which would have revealed the roots had rotted, making the trees liable to fall.
The same year as the compensation was awarded, sending a shockwaves through the state's local government sector, Shoalhaven Council introduced a 45 degree rule - giving people the right to remove trees on their property that had the potential to fall on their homes.
In February last year Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley put forward a mayoral minute to scrap the rule, but the matter was deferred in the wake of a huge public outcry.
It has resurfaced, with proposed changes going on exhibition today, February 6, for public comment.
The proposed changes
While the proposed changes will retain the 45 degree rule, they include a requirement to show there is a demonstrable risk, the notification must be signed by a level three arborist who is required to carry out the work, the tree must be on the same land as the home, it cannot include trees with hollows or nests, it must not be on an upward slope of greater than 18 degrees, and the land owner must notify council and adjoining owners five days before the tree is removed.
It also cannot be an endangered tree species, and the rule does not apply to land that is in the Jerberra Estate, or that is zoned rural.
Mrs Timbs has been a central figure in the fight against changes to the rule, and she questioned the definition of a demonstrable risk.
"Can someone classify that for me?" she said.
Mrs Timbs pointed to hundreds of trees being removed throughout the Shoalhaven for residential estates or road work.
READ MORE:
Yet council was targeting people trying to protect themselves and their homes.
"Why are they putting so many restrictions on a person who wants to take one or two trees out on a residential block?" she asked.
"It's just ridiculous.
"Human life has to come first over a tree."
A hidden agenda
Mrs Timbs said the proposed changes and one-year trial all smacked of a hidden agenda to get rid of the 45 degree rule completely.
But she argued, "We should have the right to feel safe in our own homes."
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the draft amendment proposed extra criteria to the Rule as a 12-month trial.
"Under the proposed changes, people would still be able to remove trees that pose a significant risk to people or property.
"It's simply a way of ensuring that it's on the record and done safely and ethically," Cr Findley said.
"Tree removal is a highly specialised procedure and requires the skills and expertise of trained professionals to ensure life and property are protected.
"Arborists care for trees and can provide advice and prune or remove them safely," Cr Findley said.
The changes were also aimed at ensuring council had records of how many trees were being removed under the 45 degree rule, she said.
"By recording the number of trees removed under the exemption, we can understand the effectiveness of the rule and how it's being applied," Cr Findley said.
The proposed changes will be on public exhibition for comment until March 31.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.