'Kenny and Dolly Together Again' is coming soon to Sanctuary Point. The show celebrates country music's favourite couple, featuring veteran performer Marty Edwards as Kenny Rogers, and the inimitable Wendy T as Dolly Parton. Join the pair, and the Kings of Country, as the recreate the magic in this world-class tribute show. Taking the stage at The Country Club St Georges Basin on Saturday, February 11. Get your tickets from the venue, or online.

