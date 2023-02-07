Red Hot Summer
Music Festival
Rock out at the Berry Showgrounds with Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, and more. The annual Red Hot Summer Tour is blazing through the Shoalhaven this weekend, setting up stage at Berry Showgrounds. As if the headliners weren't big enough, support acts Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley are opening the show.
Art meets tech
Walking through a Songline
Immerse yourself in the Shoalhaven's first digital art exhibition combining ancient knowledge and new technology: Walking through a Songline. A whole new iteration of the internationally acclaimed art exhibit, Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters, the beloved show has received a high tech makeover. It brings Songlines to life with an immersive experience that is sure to amaze and inspire. Catch it at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum, now until March 19.
It's Showtime
Your local show
February means showtime in the Shoalhaven - the local shows are running this month (and into March). Next up is the Nowra Show on February 10-11, and Kangaroo Valley Show on February 17-18. Milton show will cap off the region's run on March 3-4.
Singin' spectacular
Tribute Show
'Kenny and Dolly Together Again' is coming soon to Sanctuary Point. The show celebrates country music's favourite couple, featuring veteran performer Marty Edwards as Kenny Rogers, and the inimitable Wendy T as Dolly Parton. Join the pair, and the Kings of Country, as the recreate the magic in this world-class tribute show. Taking the stage at The Country Club St Georges Basin on Saturday, February 11. Get your tickets from the venue, or online.
Fishing Comp
St Georges Basin
The Big Dog Bash Flathead Fishing Competition is happening in St Georges Basin this Saturday (February 11). This catch and release event for amateur anglers is family friendly, with categories for both adults and juniors. Registration opens 5.30am at Sanctuary Point Boat Ramp - be up early to snag your spot, and hopefully the longest flathead!
Free Show
Community Choir
To celebrate the NSW Seniors Festival, the Shoalhaven Community Choir is putting on a free show, alongside NUKEM. Let the musicians entertain, while enjoying afternoon tea at the Wesley Centre in Nowra. Happening Sunday, February 12, 2-5pm. No bookings required.
Coming Up
Jack Attack
Have a go at the newest social sport league to start in the Bay and Basin. Jack Attack is coming soon to The Country Club at Sanctuary Point. It's a short-form, fast-paced version of lawn bowls; what T20 is to cricket, Jack Attack is to bowls.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
