Sanctuary Point's The Country Club is determined to get new players trying lawn bowls this summer.
In a bid to make the sport more accessible to busy people, the club has adopted a whole new format of the game: Jack Attack.
It's aimed at those who are keen on social sport, without the lengthy time commitment of a standard lawn bowls competition, and with more structure than casual barefoot bowls.
What T20 is to cricket, Jack Attack is to lawn bowls.
It's a quick 60 minute game with three players on a team; player substitutions are allowed, making it an ideal fit for a social sport.
There will also be plenty of fun each week - music will be pumping on the bowling green, and the social competition will have weekly prizes for players.
Assistant Manager Luke Hodges said the club is keen to offer more social sporting options, as they put lockdowns and La Nina behind them.
"Our priority this year is to try and increase sporting activity, and come back from a couple of years of asking people to stay away from each other," he said.
"We thought this year would be the right time to bring people back together, and get them involved in sport - and Jack Attack just seemed like a good fit for that.
"There's no fancy equipment needed, we'll supply bowls for those who don't have them.
"I anticipate a lot of our regulars will get behind it, and enjoy the more casual format - I'm sure they'll mix about and get the uninitiated going, show the new players a few tricks."
The Country Club is set to start a six-week Jack Attack competition on February 16.
To register a team, visit The Country Club website.
