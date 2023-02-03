The 135th Berry Show - dubbed 'The Greatest Show in Town' - made a return on Friday, following three years of cancellations due to bushfires and COVID-19 lockdowns.
The jampacked two-day program featured all the popular agricultural highlights including dairy and beef cattle judging, horses and showjumping, goats and poultry, hay-stacking competition, Young Farmer Challenge and woodchopping plus a whip show, bullock team demo, draught horse team demo, ag machinery parade, fireworks and much more.
The rodeo was held on Friday night, which proved popular with visitors to the show.
