Berry Show returns in 2023 after three year hiatus

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 4 2023 - 8:30am
The 135th Berry Show - dubbed 'The Greatest Show in Town' - made a return on Friday, following three years of cancellations due to bushfires and COVID-19 lockdowns.

