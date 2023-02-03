Three more people in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District have lost their lives to COVID in the past week
The latest figures show there were 33 people hospitalised, and four admitted to intensive care across the health district during the week
They came from 548 new COVID cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven during the seven days to 4pm Thursday, February 2.
The local cases were among 6547 across the state during the reporting period.
There were also 88 COVID-related deaths in NSW.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
